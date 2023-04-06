2024 Australian Speedway Senior Solo and Sidecar Championships Announced

Motorcycling Australia is excited to announce the return of the Australian Speedway Senior Solo and Sidecar Championships for 2024.

For the Senior Solo riders, this announcement follows in the wake of the success of the 2023 championship and the upcoming season promises yet another feast of top-level speedway with five rounds scheduled across the country.

The championship will kick off on January 4th in North Brisbane, Queensland and conclude on January 13th in Gillman, South Australia.

The events will showcase a mix of Australia’s best locally-based riders along with international superstars who are set to return home once again.

The Sidecar competitors will be heading back to New South Wales for the Australian Speedway Snr & Jnr Sidecar Championships which will be held the weekend after Easter on the 5th and 6th of April 2024 at Tamworth Motorcycle Club.

Sam Redfern, the event manager, expressed her excitement for the upcoming championship, saying “We are thrilled to bring the Australian Speedway Senior Solo and Sidecar Championships Championship back in 2024.

“The Senior Solo Championship promises to be an incredible season with some of the best riders in the world competing across five rounds in different parts of the country.

“And we know that the sidecars offer some of the best speedway racing anywhere on earth and we can’t wait!”

Fans can follow the action on the Speedway Facebook page and Speedway Championship website.