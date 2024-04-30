2024 Australian Senior Track Championship heading to Mick Doohan Raceway

There’ll be action aplenty in Brisbane this weekend (May 4-5) when the 2024 Landscaping Yard & Hardware Australian Senior Track Championship is held at the popular Mick Doohan Raceway.

The event, promoted by the North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club, will host six championship classes in solos, sidecars and ATVs, with high-tempo racing guaranteed as Australia’s best flat track senior talent comes together for the first time this season.

Once again, the blue-chip MX Open and Pro 450 classes have attracted a massive number of entries. In MX Open, last year’s second and third place finishers – KTM duo Daniel Wicks and Cyshan Weale – return, but the figure of Jarred Brook (Husqvarna) also looms large.

Brook, who was sixth in the 2023 FIM Flat Track World Championship, missed the 2023 Australian Senior Track title, but returns this year eager to get some local runs on the board before he embarks on another international campaign.

Defending MX Open champion Harrison Ryan will sit out this one, but it’s by no means a three-rider contest with the likes of Cody Lewis (Yamaha), Rory McQualter (KTM), Reid Battye (KTM) and David Smith (Honda) also extremely impressive campaigners.

The Pro 450 follows a similar narrative in terms of bikes and riders, with Weale and Wicks claiming the trifecta in the 2023 event at Barleigh Ranch near Raymond Terrace (NSW).

With nearly 40 riders in each class, champions will be crowned after four qualifying heats of four laps, a repechage and then a six-lap final.

Qualifying for one or both MX Open and Pro 450 classes finals will be an extraordinary feat in itself, with every race a pressure-cooker from start to finish. But as always in dirt track competition, strong starts form the backbone of strong results.

Meanwhile, McQualter (KTM) is the favourite in the Pro 250 class, while Pro Open Women will be a captivating battle with last year’s top four back for more: Briony Hendrickson (KTM), Kelsye Jensen (KTM), Tayla Street (Honda) and Brittaney O’Brien (Honda).

The ATV Open category could well be another battle of the Griffiths – Honda-riding duo Mathew and Joshua – and the booming 1100cc Sidecar class features a very impressive 19 entries.

Support events will also be held for sliders, juniors and over 40 years competitors.

Practice begins at 9:00am on Saturday, immediately followed by racing. On Sunday, a parade lap and national anthem kick off proceedings at 9:30am.

The location is Raubers Road, Banyo, with tickets are available at the gate. For more information on the 2024 Australian Senior Track Championship, visit www.facebook.com/nbjmcc.