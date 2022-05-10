2023 Pilot Air Australian Four Day Enduro Championships Confirmed For Harvey

The Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA are pleased to announce that their A4DE, which was to be run in 2021, has been re-scheduled to 17-20 May 2023 and will attract up to 250 riders from across Australia to compete in Harvey, Western Australia

Planning and organisation for the re-scheduled 2023 A4DE in Harvey, Western Australia is in full swing, and we are excited that major stakeholders have re-committed to the event.

Australian owned company Pilot Air Compressors have renewed their commitment to the A4DE as the Naming Rights sponsor for the 2023 Australian Four Day Enduro Championships.

The event, to be held in Harvey, Western Australia, is the premier event on the Off-road Enduro Motorcycling Calendar.

The Shire of Harvey has thrown their weight behind the event with extensive support and assistance to the Club while Parks and Wildlife Services are working with organisers to enable access to a great variety of trails and tracks.

2023 Australian Four Day Enduro event organiser Collin Jennings said, “It’s great to have ongoing support from Pilot Air and other sponsors to support the event.

After the A4DE going missing for a couple of years, it is great that there will be two consecutive A4DE back on the Calendar and riders can be assured that the 2023 event will be one you won’t want to miss.”

Pilot Air Compressors Director and fellow motorbike enthusiast, Martin Wylie said

“We are proud to be supporting the Australian Enduro Championship. Many of the competitors at the event are from a variety of backgrounds and industries that would have been exposed to the Pilot Air technology whether they are aware of the brand or not. We hope the association with the A4DE will help build the brand awareness throughout the motorbike community in Australia.”

Pilot Air first supported an A4DE in 2013 when the event was last in WA. For the 2023 event they have decided to step up for the naming rights with their West Australian distributor Air & Power.

Baden Barker, of Air and Power, has had a long association with the Trail and Enduro Club of WA and the WA A4DE, having competed in the last one.

“I am a motorbike enthusiast and have been riding enduro events for over 20 years. I’m thrilled to have our major supplier Pilot Air, supporting this event whilst it is being held in Western Australia. I look forward to competing in the 2023 event with my daughter Amber, so long as we are both injury free & the boss lets us!”

The Australian Four Day Enduro event was last held in Western Australia in 2013 and provided a massive boost to the local economy during this time.

“With the lack of Enduros during recent years we are looking forward to riders making the journey to Harvey for the event and building on their 2022 Victorian experience.” She continued “we are planning for three completely different courses for the first three days. The emphasis will be on a great fun ride with excellent special tests which will ensure success for all riders and that our best are crowned as Australian Champions.”

A4DE Committee Chairperson, Trudy Campain

Harvey, Western Australia

Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA

The Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA is the state’s premier enduro club, winning the Motorcycling WA Club of the Year in 2015. Hosting a range of state, club and national off-road riding events including natural terrains, enduros, pony express, cross country and trail rides. The Trail and Enduro Club has previously hosted the Australian Four Day Enduro Championships in 2013, 2002, 1997, 1993 and 1983.

www.trailandenduro.com.au

Pilot Air Compressors

Pilot Air are the experts in compressed air solutions and take pride in providing Expertise, Support and Value. Pilot Air began their operations in 1980 and are still proudly Australian owned. Experience, friendly advice and equipment with low lifetime cost of ownership has established them as one of the market leaders in the design, manufacture, sales, service and installation of air compressors, compressed air treatment products, compressed air delivery systems and components, Australia wide.

www.pilotair.com.au

