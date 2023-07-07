2023 MXoN Rider Applications Open

In 2023, Ernee, France will host the 76th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN). Running from 7 to 8 October, Motorcycling Australia (MA) is today calling for all interested competitors to submit their applications to join the team.

Australia will join competitors from over 30 countries from all over the world, all vying to be crowned champions and be the pride of their nation.

There are three classes available for riders to nominate for: MX1, MX2 and Open. Riders are advised that they can nominate for more than one class. Applications must be submitted by no later than COB Friday the 28th of July.

If you are interested in being selected as part of team, please click here for the application form

For further enquiries regarding applications, please contact MA’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via offroad@ma.org.au

