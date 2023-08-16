2023 ISDE Team Australia Announced

Motorcycling Australia and the ISDE Management Team has confirmed its decision to exclusively field a Women’s Trophy Team at the upcoming International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) 2023 in San Juan, Argentina from 6th – 11th November.

The (ISDE) is a prestigious and renowned event that epitomizes the essence of off-road motorcycle racing. With a history dating back over a century, ISDE gathers the world’s most skilled and daring riders from various corners of the globe. Held annually, this gruelling competition challenges participants through demanding terrain, pushing the limits of endurance, precision, and adaptability.

Team Australia will be represented by the vastly experienced, multiple time Australian Off-Road Champion, 7-time Australian 4 Day Enduro Champion and 6-time ISDE Women’s Trophy Team winner, Jessica Gardiner. Alongside Jess will be 6-time ISDE Women’s Trophy Winner, 3-time GNCC Champion and 6-time Sprint Enduro Champion Tayla Jones and multiple Junior Girls Australian Off-Road Champion and 4-time Hattah Race Champion Danielle McDonald.

The significantly increased financial burdens encompassing travel, accommodation, and logistics to and from South America have posed an insurmountable challenge in sending representatives across all classes. Moreover, the limited access to crucial resources, including specialized and competitive equipment, spare parts, and technical support, has left MA and the ISDE Management Team to carefully reconsider the scale of this year’s Australian representation.

In addition, several regular Australia factory-contracted riders were unavailable to commit to the event, due to existing commitments.

All efforts will be made to field a full Australian Team in 2024 when the ISDE heads back to Spain.

2023 Australian Women’s World Trophy Team:

Jessica Gardiner – https://www.instagram.com/missjessgardiner/

Tayla Jones – https://www.instagram.com/taylajones713/

Danielle McDonald – https://www.instagram.com/danielle_261_/