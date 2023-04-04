2023 FIM Trial des Nations – Expressions of Interest now open for riders and minders

Applications are now open for both Men’s and Women’s teams (riders and their minders) who are interested in competing and representing Australia in the upcoming Trial des Nations (TdN) in France. As the most prestigious competition for International Teams in Trial, TdN provides a unique opportunity for riders and minders to showcase their skills on an international platform.

In 2017, Australia was proud to take home the International category win, and we are excited to see what our talented riders and minders can achieve in this year’s competition.

It is important for those considering applying to represent Australia to keep in mind that while MA will contribute some funds, there will be costs to individuals. However, we believe that the rewards of competing at TdN are priceless and worth the investment.

To apply for the opportunity to represent Australia in the TdN, please visit the attached link to access the application form. We look forward to receiving your submissions and wish all applicants the best of luck in the selection process.

Application form (minders and riders) here: https://forms.gle/4EjMi364HHBwPjfJA