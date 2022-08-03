2023 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship Announced

Motorcycling Australia is today excited to announce that for the first time since 2020, the Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship will run a full 5-round Championship.

Fans will be able to see Australia’s best Speedway riders back in action, back in Australia, with five rounds in nine days all kicking off from the 3rd January 2023 at Gillman Speedway, South Australia.

Motorcycling Australia Event Manager, Sam Redfern, is excited to have a full Championship back up and running.

“It’s fantastic to have the Speedway Senior Solo Championship back in full swing just in time to celebrate 100 years of Speedway!”

2023 Full Calendar:

3/1/2023 – Gillman Speedway, SA

5/1/2023 – Olympic Park, Mildura – VIC

7/1/2023 – Diamond Park Raceway, Albury – Wodonga – VIC

9/1/2023 – Loxford Park Raceway, Kurri Kurri – NSW

11/1/2023 – North Brisbane Speedway, North Brisbane – QLD

The 2022 Australian Speedway Senior Solo Championship will run with a single round – 10 December 2022 at Gillman Speedway, SA