2023 Australian Historic Road Race Championship bound for Baskerville

It’s an annual pilgrimage for so many, and the latest instalment will take place at the Baskerville circuit in Hobart from November 24-26: the 2023 Australian Historic Road Race Championship (AHRRC).

A massive 179 riders will compete at the Sports Riders Club of Tasmania-promoted AHRRC, with a large number hitting the Apple Isle after competing in last year’s event at Morgan Park in Queensland.

Solo riders and sidecars will compete across all the historic racing eras, from Period 1 (machines up to 1919) up to Period 6 (1983 to 1990) in a variety of engine capacities.

The massive appeal of the AHRRC – for both riders and spectators – is the sheer diversity of hardware, and the Baskerville grids will not only be filled by purpose-built and production-based machinery from Japanese manufacturers but also Matchless, Ducati, Royal Enfield, Norton, Triumph, Indian, Harley-Davidson, Moto Guzzi, Bimota, BMW, BSA and Velocette.

Four reigning Australian champions will defend their titles around the tight 2.1km Baskerville circuit: Stephany Kapilawi-Jones (Honda) in P6 250cc Production; Corey Turner (Suzuki) in P6 Formula 1300; Tait Coghill (Honda/Suzuki) in P6 Ultra-Lightweight (up to 125cc) and P6 Lightweight (132-250cc) respectively; and Robert Marriner (Honda) in P6 Senior (368-500cc).

Their defences will be severely tested by not only the regular foes, but also by a large contingent of riders who have entered from Tasmania – with local knowledge of the Baskerville circuit only adding to their armoury.

On-track activity starts at 9.00am on Saturday and Sunday. Each class will receive two qualifying sessions before four races over the weekend to decide the 2023 champions.

