2023 KTM AJMX To Remain In Northern Territory

Motorcycling Australia (MA) and Motorcycling Australia Northern Territory (MANT) are pleased to announce that thanks to the generous support of the Northern Territory Government, the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship will remain in the Territory and be held at the Acacia Hills Motocross Club on the 11th to 16th of July 2023.

Following the announcement made last week by MA, MANT and the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club regarding the cancellation of the Championship in Alice Springs, it was a priority to find a new home for the event as soon as possible. This was done to ensure the host club, event competitors, families and volunteers had ample time to plan their movements and prepare in order to be able to host a successful event.

For many years, the KTM AJMX has been a major drawcard and rite of passage for junior riders Australia-wide and MA is extremely grateful to the clubs who reached out to find a solution quickly and effectively.

Motorcycle Australia CEO, Peter Doyle: “The strength of our sport was on display through this challenging situation, and we are proud of the people and clubs who put their hands up and volunteered their time to ensure the 2023 KTM AJMX can go ahead and continue to be a highlight event of the year.”

While the event may not be held in the red centre of our great country this time, Motorcycling Australia is pleased to keep the event held in the Northern Territory in conjunction with MANT and the Northern Territory Government.

