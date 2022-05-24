2022 WJMX Team Australia Rider Applications Now Open

WJMX Team Australia Rider Applications Now Open

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship (WJMX) is the world’s most prestigious Junior Motocross event, and it is with great pleasure that Motorcycling Australia announces that applications are now open for Team Australia’s 2022 squad.

Finland’s famous motocross city of Vantaa will play host to the Championship, from August 26-28 at the Lavanko track. Known as the “Finnish Mecca of motocross”, the Lavanko track was rejuvenated through 2020/21 and is 1600 metres long with 9 jumps.

Dozens of nations are expected to partake in the 2022 event, and all eyes will be on Team Australia as we return to WJMX for the first time since 2019.

Team Australia will be split out according to the 2022 WJMX classes:

Class 1: FIM Junior 65cc Motocross World Cup

Age Restrictions: minimum 10 years of age and maximum 12 years of age.

Class 2: FIM Junior 85cc Motocross World Championship

Age Restrictions: minimum 12 years of age and maximum 14 years of age.

Age Restrictions: minimum 12 years of age and maximum 14 years of age.

Class 3: FIM Junior 125cc Motocross World Championship

Age Restrictions: minimum 13 years of age and maximum 17 years of age.

Age Restrictions: minimum 13 years of age and maximum 17 years of age.

Applications are now open until Friday 24 June, REGISTER HERE!

To follow all the WJMX news and Team Australia’s progression be sure to check out the MA website, Facebook and Instagram!