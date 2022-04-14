2022 Trial des Nations Expressions of Interest Now Open

Motorcycling Australia is now calling for expressions of interest for riders and minders to represent Australia at the 2022 Trial des Nations (TdN) in Monza, Italy on 24-25 September 2022.

TdN is the most prestigious competition for International Teams in trials riding, with Australia having won the International category in 2017.

Applications are open for both Men’s and Women’s teams looking to compete in Italy. This is a great opportunity for world-class Australian riders and minders to represent their country on the international stage.

Riders and minders wishing to apply to represent Australia in this year’s FIM Trial des Nations will need to consider that while MA will contribute some funding to the team, there will be a cost to individuals who choose to attend.

Team rider application forms are available to download here

Team minders application forms are available to download here

Applications must be returned by COB Monday 25 April 2022

Applications and enquires should be directed to:

Sam Redfern

Event Manager – Track

Motorcycling Australia

Email: track@ma.org.au

03 9684 0500

Enquiries can also be directed to re-appointed Team Manager:

Phil Whittle

Team Australia TdN – Team Manager

Motorcycling Australia

Email: ptreng@bigpond.com

0415 861 036