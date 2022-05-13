2022 MXoN Applications Open for Team Australia

In 2022, RedBud in Michigan, USA will host the 75th Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN). Running from 23 to 25 September, Motorcycling Australia (MA) is today calling for all interested competitors to submit their applications to join Team Australia.

This year will see Team Australia return to the competition for the first time since 2019. Known as the ‘Olympics of Motocross’, Team Australia will join competitors from over 30 countries from all over the world, all vying to be crowned champions and be the pride of their nation.

There are three classes available for riders to nominate for: MX1, MX2 and Open. Riders are advised that they can nominate for more than one class. Applications must be submitted by no later than COB Friday the 10th of June.

If you are interested in being selected as part of Team Australia, please click here for the application form

For further enquiries regarding applications, please contact MA’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via offroad@ma.org.au

For further information and updates on Motocross (MX) and Team Australia’s trip to the United States in September, be sure to check out www.ma.org.au, as well as MA’s Facebook and Instagram.

Australia last competed in the MXoN in 2019 with (L-R) Regan Duffy, Dean Ferris and Kyle Webster