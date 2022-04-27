2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships ready to Rock(hampton)!

The 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships make a welcome return to the Australian motorcycling landscape after a two-year absence.

With thanks to KTM Australia and the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club, the event is set to light up central Queensland when the various classes finally fight it out for supremacy from the 27th September – 1st October 2022.

For Deb Dark, KTM AJMX Race Secretary for 2022, it’s been a long journey: “The RADMX club are excited to host the 2022 KTM AJMX, the club has been planning for three years and can’t wait to welcome the riders and their families to Rockhampton. We’d urge people to like the “2022 KTM AJMX Championships – Rockhampton” Facebook page to keep up to date with what’s happening for this event.”

Kyle Blunden, Motorsport Manager from KTM is also enthused: “It’s been three years in the making, and we can’t wait to see the gates finally drop at the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club in September. The club has been doing an excellent job up there, and with consistent updates to their facility, it will put on a fantastic event. The KTM AJMX is such a great event that encapsulates what we all love about motorcycle sport. With the family atmosphere in the pits and fierce racing out on track, it’s an excellent platform for the future motocross stars to showcase their ability as they transition through the junior ranks.”

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia: “It’s been a while coming, and we’d like to thank those involved for their tireless efforts to get this event back on track. The club and KTM have done a terrific job ensuring the riders can hit the start gate in late September and I’d like to thank them on behalf of the riders and Motorcycling Australia.”

Follow the event and get more details via the RADMX FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/RADMXRockhamptonMotocross

