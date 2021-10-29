2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship To Fire Into Action

Hundreds of Australia’s best junior motocross talent will descent on Rockhampton and District Motocross Club to battle it out to be crowned Australia’s best during the September/October school holidays in the 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (KTM AJMX).

Today’s announcement follows the decision to cancel the 2021 Championship due to current COVID-19 border restrictions in Queensland.

The prestigious KTM AJMX attracts competitors from all across Australia, as well as international hopefuls seeking to make their mark in Australia’s highly competitive MX scene.

With the date to be confirmed, the 2022 event will see the best junior talent battle it out over five days of intense Championship racing action.

“The 2022 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Champion at Rockhampton will be one of the biggest junior sporting events in Australia next year, and after a two-year break between Championships because of COVID-19 restrictions, we know our best junior riders will be eagerly awaiting the drop of the start gate,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle.

“It is fantastic to have partner KTM Australia again support this major Championship, and we know the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club will provide a sensational racing venue.”

The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club had done significant planning to host the 2020 and 2021 KTM AJMX, but due to the global pandemic, these events haven’t been able to proceed.

