2022 ISDE Team Australia Applications – Now Open

In 2022 Australian ISDE Teams will return to the world stage. Australia will send three strong teams in the World, Junior and Women’s Trophy Team which will take place in France this year from 29 August until September 3.

The 96th edition of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (ISDE) will take place at Puy-en-Velay – France, the capital of the Haute–Loire department in the heart of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region.

More recently, the last French edition of the FIM ISDE was organised in 2017 in Brive, Australia’s World Team finished second that year and will no doubt will be looking to better that in 2022 as they eye off the top step of the podium.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is calling for ISDE World Championship riders for the following three classes:

• World Trophy Team: 4 riders

• Junior World Trophy Team: 3 riders

• Women’s World Trophy Team: 3 riders

The 2022 ISDE Australian Team Rider Application Form can be found HERE.

All applications must be submitted online via google forms by COB Friday 29th April, 2022. Please address any queries regarding the application directly to MA’s Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via:

Phone: 03 9684 0500

Email: offroad@ma.org.au

MA is also calling for club riders who are interested in participating in the 2022 ISDE to contact MA directly.