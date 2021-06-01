2022 IDEMITSU ASIA TALENT CUP APPLICATIONS OPEN SOON

Registration for the 2022 Asia Talent Cup opens in just over two weeks, with prospective competitors able to apply to become part of the Road to MotoGP™. Applicants must be born between the 1st of January 2001 and the 1st of March 2010 and hail from Australia, New Zealand or a country in Asia.

The application period opens on the 16th of June 2021 and riders can apply until the 16th of July. The Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is an unparalleled competition for youngsters across the region looking to begin their careers in racing, with rounds coinciding with some of the biggest motorcycling events in the world, including MotoGP™. Riders compete on identical Honda NSF250R Moto3™ machines, creating close racing and the perfect stage for talent to shine on the Road to MotoGP™.

ATC alumni have already made their way into the MotoGP™ World Championship, with representation in both Moto2™ and Moto3™. 2014 and 2015 ATC Champions Kaito Toba and Ayumu Sasaki compete in the lightweight class, with Toba becoming the first ATC Champion to win a Grand Prix in 2019 and Sasaki now also a podium finisher. 2016 Champion Somkiat Chantra, meanwhile, made the leap straight into Moto2™ and has already been in the top ten in the intermediate class, whereas 2017 Champion Deniz Öncü is now a consistent frontrunner in Moto3™.

2018 and 2019 Champions Australian Billy Van Eerde, and Sho Nishimura remain on the Road to MotoGP™ in the FIM Moto3™ Junior World Championship, as does 2019 runner up Takuma Matsuyama – who also made his first Moto3™ World Championship appearance earlier this season.

Enrolment and selection

Registration opens at www.asiatalentcup.com on the 16th of June and the application period closes on 16th of July 2021. Once prospective riders have applied online, their application will be considered, and they may be invited to the Selection Event.

The Selection Event will take place in Malaysia at Sepang International Circuit on the 26th and 27th of October 2021, just before the Malaysian Grand Prix. There, a panel of experts will put applicants through their paces and the best will be offered the chance to join the 2022 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup and start their Road to MotoGP™.

Important information

There’s no minimum level of experience required for riders, but a certain skill level must be shown. Previous experience could include dirt-track, motocross, scooter or minibike racing, but the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup is focused on searching for talent and potential, not experience.

Applicants must be born between the 1st of January 2001 and the 1st of March 2010.

The list of those chosen to attend the Selection Event will be published on the 20th of August 2021.

Key dates

Registration opens: 16th June 2021 (online at www.asiatalentcup.com)

Registration closes: 16th July 2021

Publication of the list for the Selection Event: 20th August 2021 (www.asiatalentcup.com)

Selection Event: 26th & 27th October 2021, Sepang International Circuit*

* Date, event, and the attendance of spectators are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities