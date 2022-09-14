2022 FIM Speedway Training Camp – Down Under

The FIM and Motorcycling Australia (MA) are excited to announce details of the return of the FIM Speedway Training Camp – Down Under after its successful inaugural event in 2019. This year’s event will take place on 8 and 9 December 2022 once again at Gillman Speedway – Adelaide – Australia.

This important project is only possible thanks to the collaboration of the FIM, FIM Oceania, and Motorcycling Australia along with the guidance of the FIM Track Commission (CCP). The event is being organised by the Australian Federation (MA), along with the support of Gillman Speedway.

The youthful Speedway riders of the future will benefit from expert coaching that will be delivered by FIM Track Racing Director – Armando Castagna, Speedway Grand Prix, and Speedway of Nations FIM Race Director – Phil Morris, plus current FIM Speedway of Nations World Champion and reigning Australian Champion – Max Fricke.

The two-day training camp is open to 125cc riders – aged from 11 to under 16, 250cc riders – aged from 13 to under 16 years old, and 500cc riders – aged from 15 to 17 years old.

The riders will enjoy an action-packed schedule that will include a wide range of topics both on and off-track. Including riding techniques, bike setups, nutrition and body, social media and conduct, media interviews, fitness lessons plus starting techniques.

Armando Castagna, FIM Track Racing Director said: “After a successful Training Camp in 2019, MA’s decision to stage another youth speedway training camp in December 2022 has my and the CCP’s total support. The results of the previous training camp have been very positive, with a number of youngsters who took part then, now already based in Europe, participating at various World Championship events and also racing in several European Speedway League Clubs. Australia has numerous youngsters that want to make a mark in the Speedway world, and we feel that it is our mission to help every Federation and Continental Union that tries to improve its Speedway activities, and this is the reason the FIM is helping MA in this project. I and SGP Race Director – Phil Morris will be part of the training team, together with SGP rider Max Fricke, where we will teach participants many aspects of Speedway activity that will help them in their future careers. Gillman is the perfect venue for the training camp, their professionalism is known and I’m sure it will once again be well organised, together with MA .”

Recently crowned, FIM World Champion, Max Fricke, echoed Armando’s comments. “I am very excited to be heading back to Australia and to be helping out with the FIM Speedway Training Camp – Down Under. This is a fantastic initiative that I am very proud to be involved in. I look forward to passing on my knowledge to young riders who share a passion for this wonderful sport”.

Reinforcing the importance of this training camp Motorcycling Australia CEO Peter Doyle said: “Motorcycling Australia is proud to be working with the FIM on another junior development initiative. Speedway has a long and celebrated history spanning 100 years in 2023. Focusing on the next generation of Speedway talent and the crucial role of the Australian Federation. The FIM Speedway Training Camp – Down Under, aims to enhance the skills and techniques of some of our brightest stars and the next generation of junior riders in a discipline that Australian riders shine, both domestically and internationally.”

Motorcycling Australia and FIM Oceania are highly focused on youth development and creating the next group of FIM World Champions coming for the Oceania region in all disciplines.

With only a limited number of places available, riders should express their interest as soon as possible and before Friday 21st October 2022 by completing and returning the attached form which is available CLICK HERE .

For further information please contact Sam Redfern, Motorcycling Australia Event Manager at track@ma.org.au