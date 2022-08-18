2022 Australian Track Championships Venue Change

A change of venue is set for the 2022 Australian Senior Track Championships, with the National event moving from Gunnedah Showgrounds to Daroobalgie Speedway, NSW on the weekend of September 17 and 18.

The Forbes Auto Sports Club will now host the Championships with assistance from the Gunnedah Motorcycle Club. The event will see Australia’s best Track Riders fight it out to be crowned Motorcycling Australia’s Senior Track Champions.

Classes of competition will include:

Pro 250

Pro 450

MX Open

250cc Slider

500cc Slider

Slider Open

Pro Open Women

1100cc Sidecar

ATV Open

ATV Women

Full fields of 10 Championship classes are expected following the success of the 2021 NSW Track Championships held at Daroobalgie Speedway in 2021. Support classes to be announced shortly.