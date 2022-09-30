Motorcycling Australia

2022 Australian Track Championships Final Results

An action packed 2022 Australian Senior Track Championships was witnessed on September 17-18, hosted by Forbes Auto Sports Club in New South Wales, with support from the Forbes Auto Sports Club and assistance from Gunnedah Motorcycle Club.

After a successful Australian Junior Track Championships in August, fans rolled out at Daroobalgie Speedway in Forbes to witness the final Australian Track Championship for 2022.

140 riders entered with the usual strong contingent of Queenslanders as well as riders from Victoria and South Australia to take on the best of the host state.

Dual defending Champion Jarred Brook pipped Tom Drane in the Pro 450 to retain the title he won last year at Quirindi, but was edged by Drane in MX Open.

Report with assistance from Peter Baker and Forbes Auto Sports Club

RESULTS

PRO 450

1st Jarred Brook
2nd Tom Drane
3rd Harrison Ryan

 MX OPEN

1st Tom Drane
2nd Jarred Brook
3rd Harrison Ryan
PRO 250

1st Codey Lewis
2nd James Sawdy
3rd Angus Hutchinson

 UNLIMITED SLIDER

1st Jedd List
2nd Amy King
3rd Briony Hendrickson
500cc SLIDER

1st Jedd List
2nd Harrison Ryan
3rd Reece Crimeen

 WOMENS

1st Tayla Street
2nd Amy King
3rd Briony Hendrickson

 


See the full event gallery at darkeye.com.au