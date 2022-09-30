2022 Australian Track Championships Final Results

An action packed 2022 Australian Senior Track Championships was witnessed on September 17-18, hosted by Forbes Auto Sports Club in New South Wales, with support from the Forbes Auto Sports Club and assistance from Gunnedah Motorcycle Club.
After a successful Australian Junior Track Championships in August, fans rolled out at Daroobalgie Speedway in Forbes to witness the final Australian Track Championship for 2022.
140 riders entered with the usual strong contingent of Queenslanders as well as riders from Victoria and South Australia to take on the best of the host state.
Dual defending Champion Jarred Brook pipped Tom Drane in the Pro 450 to retain the title he won last year at Quirindi, but was edged by Drane in MX Open.
Report with assistance from Peter Baker and Forbes Auto Sports Club
RESULTS
PRO 450
1st Jarred Brook
|MX OPEN
1st Tom Drane
|PRO 250
1st Codey Lewis
|UNLIMITED SLIDER
1st Jedd List
|500cc SLIDER
1st Jedd List
|WOMENS
1st Tayla Street
See the full event gallery at darkeye.com.au