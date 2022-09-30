2022 Australian Track Championships Final Results

An action packed 2022 Australian Senior Track Championships was witnessed on September 17-18, hosted by Forbes Auto Sports Club in New South Wales, with support from the Forbes Auto Sports Club and assistance from Gunnedah Motorcycle Club.

After a successful Australian Junior Track Championships in August, fans rolled out at Daroobalgie Speedway in Forbes to witness the final Australian Track Championship for 2022.

140 riders entered with the usual strong contingent of Queenslanders as well as riders from Victoria and South Australia to take on the best of the host state.

Dual defending Champion Jarred Brook pipped Tom Drane in the Pro 450 to retain the title he won last year at Quirindi, but was edged by Drane in MX Open.

Report with assistance from Peter Baker and Forbes Auto Sports Club

RESULTS

PRO 450 1st Jarred Brook

2nd Tom Drane

3rd Harrison Ryan MX OPEN 1st Tom Drane

2nd Jarred Brook

3rd Harrison Ryan PRO 250 1st Codey Lewis

2nd James Sawdy

3rd Angus Hutchinson UNLIMITED SLIDER 1st Jedd List

2nd Amy King

3rd Briony Hendrickson 500cc SLIDER 1st Jedd List

2nd Harrison Ryan

3rd Reece Crimeen WOMENS 1st Tayla Street

2nd Amy King

3rd Briony Hendrickson

See the full event gallery at darkeye.com.au