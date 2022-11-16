2022 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship – Rider List

Following a hiatus of two years due to covid, the 2022 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship will be held over one spectacular night – 10th December at Gillman Speedway, SA!

2022 AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY SNR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP

Fraser Bowes

Maurice Brown

Ben Cook

Zach Cook

Max Fricke

Zane Keleher

Zane Kennedy

Jaimon Lidsey

Joshua MacDonald

Sam Masters

James Perason

Keynan Rew

Cooper Riordan

Justin Sedgmen

Michael West

Tate Zischke

Reserve Riders