2022 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship – Rider List

Following a hiatus of two years due to covid, the 2022 Australian Speedway Snr Solo Championship will be held over one spectacular night – 10th December at Gillman Speedway, SA!
2022 AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY SNR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP
Fraser Bowes
Maurice Brown
Ben Cook
Zach Cook
Max Fricke
Zane Keleher
Zane Kennedy
Jaimon Lidsey
Joshua MacDonald
Sam Masters
James Perason
Keynan Rew
Cooper Riordan
Justin Sedgmen
Michael West
Tate Zischke
Reserve Riders
- Harrison Ryan
- Jake Turner
- Jack Morrison
- Dayle Wood
- Aden Clare
- Brock Hall