2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships set to roar at Morgan Park

After 13 years the Australian Historic Road Racing Championships will return to Warwick on October 7-9, 2022 at Morgan Park Raceway.

The popular historic annual event will be hosted by the Motorcycle Sportsmen Club of Queensland, and will be a welcome second-helping for retro enthusiasts just six-months after the delayed 2021 titles were held at Mac Park in April.

Entries for the 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship are open until the 23rd of September, with Track Day on Thursday the 6th of October, Practice and Qualifying on Friday the 7th of October and Racing on Saturday the 8th and Sunday the 9th of October.

For further information about the event head to: www.motorcyclesportsmen.com.au

For period eligibility and entry requirements, please consult the Supplementary Regulations, available at: bit.ly/AHRRC22Regs