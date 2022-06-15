2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship Rescheduled for Morgan Park Raceway

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce The Motorcycle Sportsmen club of QLD will host the rescheduled 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships on October 7-9, 2022 at Morgan Park Raceway.
Motorcycling Australia would like to thank Morgan Park Raceway administration and the Motorcycle Sportsmen club of QLD for swiftly negotiating a replacement date for the popular historic annual event.
Entries for the 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship are scheduled to open on 1st of July at www.motorcyclesportsmen.com.au
THU 6 OCT: Track Day TBC
FRI 7 OCT: Practice/Qualifying for weekend racers only.
SAT/SUN 8-9 OCT: Racing
PERIOD 1 – PERIOD 6 Machines are eligible, including:
|Period 1 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|Period 3 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|Period 5 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|Period 1 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
|Period 3 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
|Period 5 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
|Period 1 Junior 263cc to 350cc
|Period 3 Junior 263cc to 350cc
|Period 5 Junior 263cc to 350cc
|Period 1 Senior 368cc to 500cc
|Period 3 Senior 368cc to 500cc
|Period 5 Senior 368cc to 500cc
|Period 1 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
|Period 3 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
|Period 5 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
|Period 1 Sidecar up to 1300cc
|Period 3 Sidecar up to 1300cc
|Period 5 Sidecar up to 1300cc
|**Period 3 Formula 700- 526cc to 700cc**
|Period 5 Formula 750 526cc to 750cc
|Period 2 Junior up to 350cc
|Period 4 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|Period 6 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
|Period 2 Senior up to 500cc
|Period 4 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
|Period 6 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
|Period 2 Unlimited 368 to 1300cc
|Period 4 Junior 263cc to 350cc
|Period 6 Senior 263cc to 500cc
|Period 2 Sidecar up to 1300cc
|Period 4 Senior 368cc to 500cc
|Period 6 250 Production 250cc
|Period 4 Sidecar up to 1300cc
|Period 6 Formula 1300 788cc to 1300cc
|Period 4 Formula 750 -526cc to 750cc
|Period 6 Formula 750 526cc to 750cc four cylinder & 750cc to 1000cc two cylinder
|**Note: This class is for push rod engines only and there is no capacity tolerance.**