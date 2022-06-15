Motorcycling Australia

2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship Rescheduled for Morgan Park Raceway

Filed Under: Historic Road Racing, News

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce The Motorcycle Sportsmen club of QLD will host the rescheduled 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships on October 7-9, 2022 at Morgan Park Raceway.

 

Motorcycling Australia would like to thank Morgan Park Raceway administration and the Motorcycle Sportsmen club of QLD for swiftly negotiating a replacement date for the popular historic annual event.

Entries for the 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship are scheduled to open on 1st of July at www.motorcyclesportsmen.com.au

 

THU 6 OCT: Track Day TBC

FRI 7 OCT: Practice/Qualifying for weekend racers only.

SAT/SUN 8-9 OCT: Racing

 

PERIOD 1 – PERIOD 6 Machines are eligible, including:

Period 1 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc Period 3 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc Period 5 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
Period 1 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc Period 3 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc Period 5 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
Period 1 Junior 263cc to 350cc Period 3 Junior 263cc to 350cc Period 5 Junior 263cc to 350cc
Period 1 Senior 368cc to 500cc Period 3 Senior 368cc to 500cc Period 5 Senior 368cc to 500cc
Period 1 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc Period 3 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc Period 5 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
Period 1 Sidecar up to 1300cc Period 3 Sidecar up to 1300cc Period 5 Sidecar up to 1300cc
  **Period 3 Formula 700- 526cc to 700cc** Period 5 Formula 750 526cc to 750cc
     
Period 2 Junior up to 350cc Period 4 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc Period 6 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
Period 2 Senior up to 500cc Period 4 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc Period 6 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
Period 2 Unlimited 368 to 1300cc Period 4 Junior 263cc to 350cc Period 6 Senior 263cc to 500cc
Period 2 Sidecar up to 1300cc Period 4 Senior 368cc to 500cc Period 6 250 Production 250cc
  Period 4 Sidecar up to 1300cc Period 6 Formula 1300 788cc to 1300cc
  Period 4 Formula 750 -526cc to 750cc Period 6 Formula 750 526cc to 750cc four cylinder & 750cc to 1000cc two cylinder
     
**Note: This class is for push rod engines only and there is no capacity tolerance.**
  

 