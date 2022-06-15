2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship Rescheduled for Morgan Park Raceway

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce The Motorcycle Sportsmen club of QLD will host the rescheduled 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships on October 7-9, 2022 at Morgan Park Raceway.

Motorcycling Australia would like to thank Morgan Park Raceway administration and the Motorcycle Sportsmen club of QLD for swiftly negotiating a replacement date for the popular historic annual event.

Entries for the 2022 Australian Historic Road Racing Championship are scheduled to open on 1st of July at www.motorcyclesportsmen.com.au

THU 6 OCT: Track Day TBC

FRI 7 OCT: Practice/Qualifying for weekend racers only.

SAT/SUN 8-9 OCT: Racing

PERIOD 1 – PERIOD 6 Machines are eligible, including: