2022 Australian Dirt Track and Track Championships Announced

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is pleased to today release the 2022 National Championships Calendar of events across the disciplines of both Track and Dirt Track for Senior and Junior Championships, as well as the Classic and Post Classic.

Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship will be hosted by North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club at Mick Doohan Raceway, QLD on April 30th – 1st of May.

Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship will be hosted by North Brisbane Junior Motorcycle Club at Mick Doohan Raceway taking place in QLD on 2nd – 3rd of July.

Australian Junior Track Championship hosted by Tamworth Motorcycle club will be held in Tamworth, NSW on the 20th – 21st of August.

Australian Senior Track Championship is set for in Gunnedah, NSW Hosted by Gunnedah Motorcycle Club on the 24th – 25th of September.

Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championship hosted by Temora Motorcycle Club will roll into Temora, NSW on 2nd – 3rd of October.

