2021 X Trial Australian Championship Cancelled

The organisers of the X Trial Australian Championship in consultation with Motorcycling Australia have made the tough decision to cancel the 2021 X Trial Australian Championship.

The X Trial Australian Championship was to be held on July 31, in Western Australia, and August 14 in NSW.

The decision was made in response to ongoing concerns relating to the global COVID-19 pandemic and border closures.

Event Manager Simon Price said the call had to be made early as logistics for the event took months of planning and to ensure the health and safety of officials, riders and fans.

“These decisions are never easy to make, but there is significant planning and costs involved in this event and without a guarantee that we would not go back into a lockdown situation or borders would remain open, we are unable to hold this year’s Championship,” Mr Price said.

“We will come back bigger and better than ever in 2022 and we encourage fans to continue supporting trials throughout Australia.

“We thank our supporters, partners and riders for their understanding at this difficult decision”