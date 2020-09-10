2021 Pilot Air Compressors A4DE Update

The organising committee of the 2021 Pilot Air Australian Four Day Enduro in Harvey, Western Australia are busy with the preparations for the event which is planned to run from May 19 – 22.

Despite the impact of the Corona Virus pandemic and its consequences on the motorcycle events calendar, the committee has made great progress towards running a memorable four-day event with planning proceeding with optimism and a positive attitude.

Collin Jennings of the Trail and Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA Inc said excellent cooperation from the Shire of Harvey and the Parks and Wildlife Services, who are the guardians of the land that will be used, has ensured the club can plan interesting and enjoyable trails.

“Each of the first three days will be held in a different area and the fourth day will have a short one-hour trail section culminating in the spectacular final natural terrain motocross heats,” Collin said.

Despite COVID-19 and a number of current State border closures, the 2021 Pilot Air A4DE committee will continue planning for a successful event. The 2021 Pilot Air A4DE committee plan to make a decision in mid-February.

“At this time, it is impossible for us to make an informed decision about the effect of COVID-19 restrictions on the viability of the Australian Championship event,” said Collin. “We hope to have confirmation of border restrictions being lifted before February when entries will open.”

In the meantime, the Committee wishes to advise prospective competitors and supporters to ensure accommodation bookings can be refundable and flights are booked after entries open.

“We’d like to thank competitors and families for their understanding at this unprecedented time and will ensure that if State Government regulations change, we will keep competitors and fans up to date,” said Collin.

Motorcycling Australia’s Event Manager, Matthew Falvo, said: “we are very pleased to see the work that is going on behind the scenes by the committee for the 2021 A4DE as we know the enormous effort it takes to make the event so great”.

“We are very excited that we can build on the successes of previous A4DE events and look forward to 2021.”

The 2021 Pilot Air Compressors committee this week launched the new event website www.pilotaircompressorsa4de.com is now live with all updates. If you require further information please email info@pilotaircompressorsa4de.com