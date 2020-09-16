2021 Pilot Air Compressors A4DE Grows In Support

Organisers of the 2021 Pilot Air Compressors Australian 4 Day Enduro (A4DE) in Harvey, Western Australia, are proud to announce Pilot Air Compressors, KTM Group Australia, Aloca, Michelin Tyres, Eden Grove Community precinct and Earth 2 Ocean, as partners and sponsors for the much anticipated A4DE planned to run from May 19-22, 2021.

We have great ongoing support from our naming rights Sponsor, Pilot Air Compressors – Compressed Air Specialists and it is fantastic to see motorcycling industry, global giants and local community businesses backing the 2021 A4DE.

Pilot Air Compressors Director, Martin Wylie said: “We are proud to be supporting the Australian Enduro Championship”

“Many of the competitors at the event are from a variety of backgrounds and industries that would have been exposed to the Pilot Air technology whether they are aware of the brand or not,” he said.

“We hope the association with the A4DE will help build the brand awareness throughout the motorbike community in Australia.”

The 2021 A4DE welcome Platinum PLUS sponsor KTM Group Australia.

Marketing Manager KTM Group Australia and New Zealand, Rosie Lalonde said: “KTM have been strong supporters of off-road motorcycling in Australia for many years and we are proud to promote the three brands imported by the group; KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS”.

“We Very excited to get on board with this event.”

Our Platinum sponsor, mining giant ALCOA is a strong major employer of residents of the Harvey area and has a great track record of backing projects and events in the South West of WA.

Tom Busher, Manager Community Relations for Alcoa of Australia said: “We are keen to support the A4DE as we recall the positive impact this event had last time for the region around Harvey and Waroona”.

The 2021 A4DE has also received fantastic ongoing support and encouragement from motorcycling industry and local community businesses.

Gold sponsor, Michelin Tyres has joined the party and you will be sure to find tyres suitable for the Western Australian conditions at your Michelin dealer.

Silver Sponsor, Eden Grove Community Precinct offers a variety of accommodation options only a few minutes from the Parc Fermé.

Earth 2 Ocean, The Communications Specialists from Bunbury, is looking after the communications to assist in the safe running and organisation of the event. If you are in the South West of WA and need communications advice and equipment on land or sea contact Earth 2 Ocean.

For latest updates on the status of the 2021 Pilot Air Compressors A4DE and information on our sponsors see the website on www.pilotaircompressorsa4de.com