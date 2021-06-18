2021 MXoN Applications Open For Team Australia

In 2021 Montova, Italy will play host to the year’s edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN). Commencing on 26th September, Motorcycling Australia (MA) is now calling for all interested competitors to submit their applications to join Team Australia.

2021 we hope to see Team Australia return stronger than ever with the recent boom of the Australian ProMX Championship as well several World class riders racing on the international stage, riders will no doubt look to fire and do their country proud.

There are three classes available for riders to nominate for: MX1, MX2 and Open. Riders are advised that they can nominate for more than one class. Applications must be submitted by no later than COB Friday 16th July.

If you’re interested in being selected as part of the team please click here for the application form.

For further enquiries regarding applications, please contact MA’s Off-Road Event Manager, Matthew Falvo via offroad@ma.org.au.

For further information and updates on Motocross (MX) and Team Australia’s trip to Italy in September, be sure to check out ma.org.au, as well as MA’s Facebook and Instagram.