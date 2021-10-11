2021 MotoStars Nationals Rescheduled

MotoStars Pty Ltd has made the difficult decision to re-schedule the 2021 MotoStars NATIONALS featuring the Australian Supermoto Championships and Australian Junior Road Racing Championships.

In an effort to prevent cancellation of the “2021” MotoStars NATIONALS, the two-round championship has been moved to January and will be held at the Whitsunday Moto Sports Club, in Proserpine, QLD. The event will run under the same MoMS rules and regulations that were in place for the originally scheduled event in December.

Round 1 will be held on the 8th/9th of January, under twilight with practice and qualifying during the day, and finals racing at night. The following week, Friday 14th/ Saturday 15th of January, Round 2 (and final round) will be run at the same venue, only in REVERSE direction, presenting an all new challenge for the riders and teams competing.

MotoStars will also run a training and coaching day on each day prior to the race weekends themselves, offering coaching, practice and licence endorsements where required.

“The constant changes of the landscape due to COVID-19 forced us to push the event forward to avoid any clashes, but the chance to visit a beautiful part of the world, race the whole series in the one trip, and enjoy a little holiday in between is still there for us in January. I think that most people will be looking forward to a holiday after this lockdown period and January seems the most likely time we can all travel without restrictions!” explained MotoStars Director, Damian Cudlin.

All currently entered riders will have their entries automatically transferred to the new date. Should any rider wish to withdraw from this re-scheduled event, please contact MotoStars to process a refund.

2021 MOTOSTARS NATIONALS CALENDAR

ROUND 1: Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 8th/9th January, 2022

ROUND 2 (FINAL): Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 14th/15th January, 2022

MOTOSTARS TRAINING AND COACHING DAYS

Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 7th January, 2022

Whitsunday MotoSports Club, Proserpine, QLD- 13th January, 2022

Motostars Champions Party – Award Ceremony – TBA- SUNDAY 16th of January