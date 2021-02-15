2021 MotoStars Nationals Calendar Released

MotoStars in conjunction with Motorcycling Australia, are pleased to announce the official “Motostars Nationals” 2021 calendar, featuring the Australian Junior Road Racing Championship (AJRC) and the Australian Supermoto Championship (ASMC).

The calendar delivers a new look three-round series, returning to two venues most popular with riders, and adding an exciting new one to the mix.

Round 1 will kick off at Pacific Park International Raceway, NSW, on July 17/18, featuring Port Macquarie’s resurfaced road race circuit, and purpose built Supermoto section, ensuring spectators a weekend they won’t forget.

The MotoStars Nationals will then head south to Marulan, in NSW, for Round 2 on October 16/17 at the Pheasant Wood Circuit, featuring Australia’s first bitumen jump section, bound to keep the Supermoto racers on their toes.

To close off a fantastic 2021 season, the MotoStars Nationals will finish in the north of Queensland, at the Whitsunday Motorsport Club’s, Proserpine Raceway, on December 4/5, ending the season in style with the spectacle of night racing and special guest riders, just to add to an already action packed event.

Motostars Director, Damian Cudlin, is elated with the announcement of the 2021 dates.

“This calendar has been in planning for a long time, and we thank all our competitors and sponsors for their patience while we got this thing locked in,” he said.

“Obviously, we’ve been through unprecedented times and it hasn’t been easy to organize, but I think we’ve put together an exciting series at great venues that most riders will enjoy.

“Having two rounds in New South Wales makes our series more affordable for the majority of our competitors, and finishing in the Whitsundays at the end of the year creates the perfect “holiday event” we are aiming for.

“We have delivered what most riders have asked for, and frankly, I just can’t wait to go racing again in 2021.”

Further information regarding Supplementary Regulations will be available in due course with some exciting new support classes to be announced soon.

2021 MotoStars Nationals Calendar

Featuring the Australia Junior Road Racing Championship (AJRC) and Australian Supermoto Championship (ASMC)

Round 1 17/18th July- Port Macquarie, NSW MotoStars Nationals

Round 2 16/17th October- Marulan, NSW MotoStars Nationals

Round 3 4/5th December- Proserpine, QLD MotoStars Nationals

