2021 Australian Trials Championship Moved To Queensland

The 2021 Australian Trials Championship will be held on October 2-3, promoted by Western District Trials Club, at Queensland Moto Park, Queensland.

Due to concerns around Western Australia’s COVID-19 border restrictions, and Western Australia promoter SJS Moto and Queensland’s Western District Trials Club worked together to ensure the 2021 Australian Trials Championship would move ahead following last year’s cancellation.

The new venue will see Australia’s best women and men trials riders compete over two days of sensational action.

Motorcycling Queensland General Manager, Kim Rowcliffe, said: “it is really exciting to have the 2021 Australian Trials Championship at Queensland Moto Park (QMP).”

“After a year without any major Championships because of COVID-19, we know Queenslanders are excited to see national competition return and we encourage all trials fans to come join us for what will be a spectacular weekend of action at QMP.