2021 Australian Trial Championship Postponed Due To COVID-19 Restrictions

Due to the COVID-19 border restrictions and State lockdowns the 2021 Australian Trial Championship, which were to be held in Queensland in October have been postponed.

Hosted by the Western District Trials Club at Queensland Moto Park, Wyaralong, the Championship was to be held on October 2-3.

With nation-wide State border restrictions and lockdowns the Western District Trials Club, for the health and safety of competitors and officials, have decided to postpone the Championship.

The Club will continue to monitor restrictions and will work closely with Motorcycling Australia to find an alternative date.