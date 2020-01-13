2021 Australian Speedway Solo Championships Host Expressions of Interest

2021 Australian Speedway Solo Championships Expressions of Interest

Hot on the heels of the successful 2020 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship, Motorcycling Australia has today released expressions of interest for clubs or promoters to host the 2021 national speedway championships.

The 2020 five round Championship was a success because of the dedication and professionalism of local clubs and Australia’s world class riders.

An Australian Championship is the pinnacle of competition in Australia and a great way to promote your club and your community whilst providing an opportunity for your local riders to compete amongst the best in Australia.

These meetings bring competitors and spectators from all over Australia.

Applications are open to clubs that wish to host the 2021 Australian Senior Solo Speedway Championship, Under 16’s 250cc Solo Championship and Under 21’s Solo Championship

Upon receipt of Expression of Interest, Motorcycling Australia will send additional information on the specific championship and requirements.

Expression of interest forms can be found on the Motorcycling Australia link below.

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1r_-DPrcAAtvNZiagMCRAZiXvdiZQxYgM