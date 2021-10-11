2021 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships Rescheduled

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce The Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club will host the rescheduled 2021 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships on April 1-3, 2022 at South Australia’s McNamara Park Raceway.
The Championships had previously been postponed twice due to COVID-19 border restrictions, and the club is planning for the Championships to be bigger than ever and a true celebration of historic racing.
The renowned Mount Gambier circuit is 2.41 km long and is a mix of technically demanding slow and fast turns over undulating terrain, designed and dedicated solely to motorcycle road racing.
The track runs in a clockwise direction with 12 turns ranging from the sharp hairpin at turn 1 to the fast and sweeping turn 8.
Entries are now open via Ridernet and will close on February 11, 2022.
CLASSES OF COMPETITION
- Period 1 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
- Period 1 Lightweight 132cc to 250cc
- Period 1 Junior 263cc to 350cc
- Period 1 Senior 368cc to 500cc
- Period 1 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
- Period 1 Sidecar up to 1300cc
- Period 2 Junior up to 350cc
- Period 2 Senior up to 500cc
- Period 2 Unlimited 368 to 1300cc
- Period 2 Sidecar up to 1300cc
- Period 3 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
- Period 3 Lightweight 132cc t0 250cc
- Period 3 Junior 263cc to 350cc
- Period 3 Senior 368cc to 500cc
- Period 3 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
- Period 3 Sidecar up to 1300cc
- Period 3 Formula 700- 526cc to 700cc Note: This class is for push rod engines only and there is no capacity tolerance.
- Period 4 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
- Period 4 Lightweight 132cc t0 250cc
- Period 4 Junior 263cc to 350cc
- Period 4 Senior 368cc to 500cc
- Period 4 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
- Period 4 Sidecar up to 1300cc
- Period 4 Formula 750 -526cc to 750cc
- Period 5 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
- Period 5 Lightweight 132cc t0 250cc
- Period 5 Junior 263cc to 350cc
- Period 5 Senior 368cc to 500cc
- Period 5 Unlimited 526 to 1300cc
- Period 5 Sidecar up to 1300cc
- Period 5 Formula 750 526cc to 750cc
- Period 6 Ultra Lightweight up to 125cc
- Period 6 Lightweight 132cc t0 250cc
- Period 6 Senior 263cc to 500cc
- Period 6 Formula 750 526cc to 750cc four cylinder & 750cc to 1000cc two cylinder
- Period 6 250 Production 250cc
- Period 6 Formula 1300 788cc to 1300cc
The Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club would like to thank everyone for their patience through these trying times, especially those that have already booked their entry into what will be an awesome event, as well as Motorcycling Australia for their help in making the event possible.
