2021 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships Rescheduled

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce The Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club will host the rescheduled 2021 Australian Historic Road Racing Championships on April 1-3, 2022 at South Australia’s McNamara Park Raceway.

The Championships had previously been postponed twice due to COVID-19 border restrictions, and the club is planning for the Championships to be bigger than ever and a true celebration of historic racing.

The renowned Mount Gambier circuit is 2.41 km long and is a mix of technically demanding slow and fast turns over undulating terrain, designed and dedicated solely to motorcycle road racing.

The track runs in a clockwise direction with 12 turns ranging from the sharp hairpin at turn 1 to the fast and sweeping turn 8.

Entries are now open via Ridernet and will close on February 11, 2022.

CLASSES OF COMPETITION