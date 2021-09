The Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club regret to announce that due to the COVID-19 State border restrictions and lockdowns, the 2021 Australian Historic Road Race Championships will not proceed next month.

The Championships were to be held on October 29-31, however the Mount Gambier Motor Cycle Club have made the tough decision not to proceed.

The club will work with Motorcycling Australia to find a suitable date to re-schedule the event.