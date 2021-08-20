2021 Australian ATV National Championships Cancelled

It’s with a heavy heart that Creative48 have today announced in consultation with Motorcycling Australia the cancellation of the 2021 ATV MX Nationals held at Kilcoy, QLD, October 16-17 due to current global pandemic of COVID 19 and the restrictions, lockdown and quarantine laws that vary from State to State that have resulted from this crisis.

Mitch Van Vliet said “We had big plans for the 2021 ATV MXN and the event was looking to be the biggest and best nationals yet.

“After the crazy year we had in 2020 it was looking promising for the event to go ahead 2021, but with the uncertainty and ever-changing laws from State to State the safest thing we could do at this point in time is cancel the event,” Mitch said.

“We had some great sponsors lined up and for the first time we were planning on having the event Live streamed for the ATV World to tune in to see just how fast us Aussie are.

“I am still very passionate about growing the sport and plan on giving all ATV racers the most professional events that continue to get bigger and better every year.”

“We are currently in negotiations with Motorcycling Australia in regards to the 2022 and 2023 ATV MX Nationals and will be making an announcement in the near future regarding those events.

“In the meant time please stay tuned to the Facebook page and instagram for any updates.”