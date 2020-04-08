2021 Australian 4 Day Enduro Championships

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

The planning and preparation for the 2021 Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) is in full swing, with the Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA announcing Australian owned company Pilot Air Compressors as the Naming Rights Sponsor for the 2021 A4DE Championships, to be held at Harvey, Western Australia.

Due to COVID-19 and Government restrictions around events, the 2020 A4DE was cancelled, but Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA have hit the trail running ensuring the 2021 event will be bigger and better than ever.

The 2021 A4DE will be held May 19-22 and is expected to attract up to 250 riders from across Australia.

The event was last held in Western Australia in 2013 and provided a massive boost to the local economy at the time.

Motorcycling Australia Off-Road Events Manager, Matthew Falvo, said it was fantastic that planning for 2021 was already under way.

“In these uncertain times it is fantastic to have a proactive club like Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA already planning for 2021 and securing the Naming Rights Sponsor in Pilot Air Compressors,” he said.

“It is unfortunate about the event in 2020, however I’m sure riders are all looking forward to the trip to Harvey in Western Australia for the 2021 Pilot Air Compressors A4DE.”

Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA 2021 A4DE event organiser, Collin Jennings said, “It’s great to have an Australian owned company in Pilot Air Compressors backing this major championship”.

“Riders can be assured that the 2021 event will be one you won’t want to miss,” he said.

Pilot Air Compressors Director and fellow motorbike enthusiast, Martin Wylie said: “We are proud to be supporting the Australian Enduro Championship”.

“Many of the competitors at the event are from a variety of backgrounds and industries that would have been exposed to the Pilot Air technology whether they are aware of the brand or not.

“We hope the association with the A4DE will help build the brand awareness throughout the motorbike community in Australia.”

Pilot Air first supported the 2013 A4DE when the event was last run in WA.

For the 2021 event they have increased their involvement now as the Naming Rights sponsor with their West Australian distributor Air & Power.

Baden Barker of Air and Power, has had a long association with the Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA and the WA A4DE, having competed in the last one.

“I am a motorbike enthusiast and have been riding enduro events for over 20 years,” he said.

“I’m thrilled to have our major supplier Pilot Air, supporting this event whilst it is being held in Western Australia. I look forward to competing in the 2021 event with my daughter Amber, so long as we are both injury free and the boss lets us.”

A4DE Committee Chairperson, Trudy Campain, said: “With the lack of enduro’s during the 2020 season we are looking forward to riders saving their dollars and making the journey to Harvey for the event”.

“We are planning for three different courses for the first three days.

“The emphasis will be on a great fun ride with excellent special tests which will ensure success for all riders and that our best are crowned as Australian Champions.”

To stay up to date with the latest news keep an eye out on Motorcycling Australia’s website www.ma.org.au, Australian Off-Road Championships web site www.aorc.org.au, Trail & Enduro Motorcycle Club of WA web site www.trailandenduro.com.au as well as the respective facebook and Instagram pages.