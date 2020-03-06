2021 Aussie Speedway Championships Calendar Released

With the 2020 Speedway Solo Season run and won and Sidecars around the corner, it is with great pleasure that Motorcycling Australia announces the official 2021 Australian Speedway Championships Calendar!

The 2021 season will continue to ramp things up, kicking off with five rounds of the Australian Senior Solo Championship running from 3rd – 13th January, commencing in Gillman SA before moving north through Victoria and finishing at a new addition to the Championship – Brisbane, QLD. Check out the full calendar below!

The Junior Solo Championship will follow straight after, heading down south to South Australia, with the Under 16’s 125cc Individual Championship on the 15th January at Sidewinders, followed by the Under 21’s and Under 16’s 250cc Championship at Gillman. Rounding out the Junior Solo Championships will be the 125cc Teams Championship back at Sidewinders on the 17th January.

Wrapping up the 2021 Speedway Season will see the previously announced Pinjar Park hosting the Junior and Senior Sidecar Championships over the Easter break in April. After successfully hosting the Australian 125cc Championships this year, next year looks like it will be cracker.

Reflecting on the 2021 Calendar, Australian Track Commission Chair Ivan Golding said “It is great to see the Australian Championships expand to QLD next year, we are always looking to grow the Senior Championship and adding a new track to the calendar will only make it stronger! and with the Speedway Championships run over five states next year we are looking forward to a fantastic season, bring speedway to all corners of Australia!”

AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY SENIOR SOLO CHAMPIONSHIP TBA Qualifying Round TBA TBA 3rd January Round 1 Gillman Speedway SA 5th January Round 2 Olympic Park, Mildura VIC 7th January Round 3 Diamond Park, Albury Wodonga VIC 9th January Round 4 Loxford Park, Kurri Kurri NSW 13th January Round 5 Mick Doohan Raceway, North Brisbane QLD

AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY U21’s & U16’s CHAMPIONSHIPS 14th January Practice / Qualifying 125cc Sidewinders SA 15th January Under 16’s – 125cc Individual Championship Sidewinders SA 16th January Under 21’s Championship Gillman Speedway SA 16th January Under 16’s 250cc Championship Gillman Speedway SA 17th January Under 16’s 125cc Teams Championship Sidewinders SA

AUSTRALIAN SPEEDWAY SIDECAR CHAMPIONSHIPS April 3rd Practice and Qualifying Pinjar Park WA April 4th Junior & Senior Sidecar Championships Pinjar Park WA

