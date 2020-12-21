Motorcycling Australia has recently approved it’s 2021 Anti-Doping Policy which comes into effect on 1 January 2021.

The Motorcycling Australia anti-doping policy is the Australian National Anti-Doping Policy and can be found on the Sport Integrity Australia website HERE

All members, participants and non-participants in the sport of [sport] are bound by these rules. This includes athletes, support personnel and employees whose employment contracts enables this.

It is important that all members understand their obligations under the new policy. Changes include a new anti-doping rule violation of retaliation, a category of athletes that is lower-level and flexibility related to sanctioning for certain levels of athletes/participants.

Further information can be found here https://www.sportintegrity.gov.au/what-we-do/anti-doping/world-anti-doping-code/2021-world-anti-doping-code

For more information about all Integrity topics, visit our sports integrity webpage HERE