2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, Champions Crowned

Motorcycling Australia (MA) today announced the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), presented by MXstore, 2020 Champions for all 14 classes.
The crowning of the 2020 Champions follows the decision today by AORC Management Team to cancel the remaining round scheduled for November of the championship due to the uncertainty of State Border COVID-19 border restrictions.
With two spectacular rounds held at Toowoomba, Queensland and one round at Dungog, NSW, (round 4 was cancelled due to severe weather), before COVID-19 pandemic hit, enough rounds have been run to award our 2020 Champions.
The 2020 AORC , kicked off with record entries, nearly 100 junior riders entered, in an expanded 14 classes of competition with new junior classes, the return of 2 Stroke Cup and scintillating senior racing in both the men’s and women’s classes.
A record more than 280 riders competed in the first two rounds, and we introduced the Yamaha and OffRoad Advantage initiative – Yamaha Off-Road Tech and Tips (YORTT) – providing specialised coaching for junior competitors by Australian and World Champion riders.
Australia’s premier motocross talent joined AORC including in the E1 class KTM Enduro Racing Teams, Mason Semmens, in E2 class Husqvarna Australia backed Todd Waters and in the E3 class Callum Norton, all who scored podiums on their first outing.
“We are very excited to be able to crown our 2020 Australian Off-Road Champions in all 14 classes,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle.
“The Championship wouldn’t be the World class success it is without our key partners and sponsors Yamaha Motors Australia, MXstore, Ballard’s and Offroad Advantage.
“With record fields, expanded classes, strong competition, and tremendous partners, it was shaping up to be fantastic year.
“We congratulate each of the riders on their amazing success and each becoming MA Australian Champions.
“Whilst the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, was interrupted, we are pleased about the growth of the championship in 2020 and can’t wait to see even bigger thing for AORC in 2021.”
2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, MA Australian Champions are:
E1
Champion – Luke Styke (Yamaha Active8 Yamalube) – 70 Points
Second Place – Mason Semmens (KTM Enduro Racing Team) – 69 Points
Third Place – Kyron Bacon (MXStore, Yamaha Motor Australia) 62 Points
E2
Champion – Daniel Milner (KTM Enduro Racing Team) – 75 Points
Second Place – Joshua Green (Yamaha Active8 Yamalube) – 60 Points
Third Place – Todd Waters (Berry Sweet Husqvarna) – 59 Points
E3
Champion – Daniel Sanders (Husqvarna Enduro Racing Team) – 75 Points
Second Place – Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Off-Road Racing Team) – 66 Points
Third Place – Fraser Higlett (RJR Shopfitting, Husqvarna) – 56 Points
EJ
Champion – Korey McMahon (KTM, Suttos Powersports) – 72 Points
Second Place – Blake Hollis (bLU Cru Off-Road Racing Team) – 69 Points
Third Place – Samuel Pretscherer – 55 Points
Women
Champion – Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha Ballards MXstore Off-Road Racing Team) – 75 Points
Second Place – Emelie Karlsson (Yamaha Motor Australia) – 64 Points
Third Place – Emma Milesevic (Penrite Honda) – 62 Points
2-Stroke Cup
Champion – Brad Hardaker (Banana Coast Pest Control, Yamaha Motor Australia) – 67 Points
Second Place – Harrison Teed – 65 Points
Third Place – Dalton Johnson (Motul Pirelli Sherco Off-Road Racing Team) – 62 Points
Veterans
Champion – Lee Stephens (True Painting & Decorating, KTM Newcastle) – 75 Points
Second Place – Richard Chibnall (WBR Echuca, Onpoint Motorcycles) – 66 Points
Third Place Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) – 58 Points
Masters
Champion – Kirk Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) – 75 Points
Second Place – Andrew Gillam (Coolblue) – 62 Points
Third Place – Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, AutoWired) – 49 Points
J2
Champion – Jett Yarnold – 75 Points
Second Place – Levi Stephens – 62 Points
Third Place Jack Shearer – 56 Points
J3
Champion – Billy Hargy (Husqvarna) – 70 Points
Second Place – William Dennett – 69 Points
Third Place – Max Phillips (Phillips Transport, Mototech) – 56 Points
J4
Champion – Riley McGillivray (AJs Motorcycles Superstore, Tunetech Racing) – 75 Points
Second Place – Kodi Stephens (True Painting & Decorating, KTM Newcastle) – 66 Points
Third Place – Kobi Wolff (Westlink Petroleum, MPE Suspension) – 60 Points
JG
Champion – Danielle McDonald (Yamaha Ballards MXstore Off-Road Racing Team) – 75 Points
Second Place – Ariana Collins – 66 Points
Third Place – Monique Simioni – 60 Points
J1
Champion – Mason Boucher – 56 Points
Second Place – Cooper Boyd – 56 Points
Third Place – Lachlan Roche – 53 Points
JJ
Champion – Jack Stevenson – 50 Points
Second Place – Harley Hutton – 44 Points
Third Place – Dylan McDonald – 40 Points