2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, Champions Crowned

Motorcycling Australia (MA) today announced the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC), presented by MXstore, 2020 Champions for all 14 classes.

The crowning of the 2020 Champions follows the decision today by AORC Management Team to cancel the remaining round scheduled for November of the championship due to the uncertainty of State Border COVID-19 border restrictions.

With two spectacular rounds held at Toowoomba, Queensland and one round at Dungog, NSW, (round 4 was cancelled due to severe weather), before COVID-19 pandemic hit, enough rounds have been run to award our 2020 Champions.

The 2020 AORC , kicked off with record entries, nearly 100 junior riders entered, in an expanded 14 classes of competition with new junior classes, the return of 2 Stroke Cup and scintillating senior racing in both the men’s and women’s classes.

A record more than 280 riders competed in the first two rounds, and we introduced the Yamaha and OffRoad Advantage initiative – Yamaha Off-Road Tech and Tips (YORTT) – providing specialised coaching for junior competitors by Australian and World Champion riders.

Australia’s premier motocross talent joined AORC including in the E1 class KTM Enduro Racing Teams, Mason Semmens, in E2 class Husqvarna Australia backed Todd Waters and in the E3 class Callum Norton, all who scored podiums on their first outing.

“We are very excited to be able to crown our 2020 Australian Off-Road Champions in all 14 classes,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle.

“The Championship wouldn’t be the World class success it is without our key partners and sponsors Yamaha Motors Australia, MXstore, Ballard’s and Offroad Advantage.

“With record fields, expanded classes, strong competition, and tremendous partners, it was shaping up to be fantastic year.

“We congratulate each of the riders on their amazing success and each becoming MA Australian Champions.

“Whilst the 2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, was interrupted, we are pleased about the growth of the championship in 2020 and can’t wait to see even bigger thing for AORC in 2021.”

2020 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship, presented by MXstore, MA Australian Champions are:

E1

Champion – Luke Styke (Yamaha Active8 Yamalube) – 70 Points

Second Place – Mason Semmens (KTM Enduro Racing Team) – 69 Points

Third Place – Kyron Bacon (MXStore, Yamaha Motor Australia) 62 Points

E2

Champion – Daniel Milner (KTM Enduro Racing Team) – 75 Points

Second Place – Joshua Green (Yamaha Active8 Yamalube) – 60 Points

Third Place – Todd Waters (Berry Sweet Husqvarna) – 59 Points

E3

Champion – Daniel Sanders (Husqvarna Enduro Racing Team) – 75 Points

Second Place – Jonte Reynders (Motul Pirelli Sherco Off-Road Racing Team) – 66 Points

Third Place – Fraser Higlett (RJR Shopfitting, Husqvarna) – 56 Points

EJ

Champion – Korey McMahon (KTM, Suttos Powersports) – 72 Points

Second Place – Blake Hollis (bLU Cru Off-Road Racing Team) – 69 Points

Third Place – Samuel Pretscherer – 55 Points

Women

Champion – Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha Ballards MXstore Off-Road Racing Team) – 75 Points

Second Place – Emelie Karlsson (Yamaha Motor Australia) – 64 Points

Third Place – Emma Milesevic (Penrite Honda) – 62 Points

2-Stroke Cup

Champion – Brad Hardaker (Banana Coast Pest Control, Yamaha Motor Australia) – 67 Points

Second Place – Harrison Teed – 65 Points

Third Place – Dalton Johnson (Motul Pirelli Sherco Off-Road Racing Team) – 62 Points

Veterans

Champion – Lee Stephens (True Painting & Decorating, KTM Newcastle) – 75 Points

Second Place – Richard Chibnall (WBR Echuca, Onpoint Motorcycles) – 66 Points

Third Place Christopher Thomas (Thomas Lee KTM) – 58 Points

Masters

Champion – Kirk Hutton (Yamaha Motor Australia) – 75 Points

Second Place – Andrew Gillam (Coolblue) – 62 Points

Third Place – Peter Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, AutoWired) – 49 Points

J2

Champion – Jett Yarnold – 75 Points

Second Place – Levi Stephens – 62 Points

Third Place Jack Shearer – 56 Points

J3

Champion – Billy Hargy (Husqvarna) – 70 Points

Second Place – William Dennett – 69 Points

Third Place – Max Phillips (Phillips Transport, Mototech) – 56 Points

J4

Champion – Riley McGillivray (AJs Motorcycles Superstore, Tunetech Racing) – 75 Points

Second Place – Kodi Stephens (True Painting & Decorating, KTM Newcastle) – 66 Points

Third Place – Kobi Wolff (Westlink Petroleum, MPE Suspension) – 60 Points

JG

Champion – Danielle McDonald (Yamaha Ballards MXstore Off-Road Racing Team) – 75 Points

Second Place – Ariana Collins – 66 Points

Third Place – Monique Simioni – 60 Points

J1

Champion – Mason Boucher – 56 Points

Second Place – Cooper Boyd – 56 Points

Third Place – Lachlan Roche – 53 Points

JJ

Champion – Jack Stevenson – 50 Points

Second Place – Harley Hutton – 44 Points

Third Place – Dylan McDonald – 40 Points