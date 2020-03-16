TRIAL

2020 X Trial Australian Championship Cancelled

The organisers of the X Trial Australian Championship have confirmed the 2020 event will not go ahead.

The decision was made in response to ongoing concerns relating to the global COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic and in order to protect the health and safety of spectators, riders and officials.

Event manager Simon Price confirmed all proposed rounds, in Wollongong, Melbourne and Perth, had been cancelled this year, however preparations had already begun on planning the event’s return in 2021.

He said the decision was a hard one to make, but the right one.

“We have taken advice from Government, Motorcycling Australia, and industry, and considered many factors in making this decision, including the effect on our riders’ sporting careers, as well as the important health concerns,” Mr Price said.

“But ultimately it is our responsibility to protect our riders, officials and our fans and the many people involved with putting on our spectacular event.”

Mr Price urged fans to continue to support Trials and other sports even if they cannot physically attend competitions.

“Now it is more important than ever to support your local clubs, competitions and their sponsors by engaging with them on social media and purchasing merchandise online,” he said.

“X Trial may not be happening in the flesh this year, but we will be more active than ever on our social media channels sharing awesome videos, tips and all sorts of great content to keep you pumped for a huge return to the arena next year.”

