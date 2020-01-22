Wednesday, January 22, 2020

2020 Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza

The 2020 Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza (SIBBB) wants all past, present & future custodians and enthusiasts of two and three wheeled American Iron marvels, to kick into gear NOW for early-bird discounts on riding, camping and enjoying a truly unique event this Easter long weekend.

This year, Motorcycling Australia & Shannons Insurance proudly presents the 12th incarnation of the iconic Broadford Bike Bonanza, featuring a vast array of machines from yesteryear to be run from 7am Friday, April 10, – 2pm April 12, at the renowned Victorian State Motorcycle Sports Complex, Broadford, Victoria – For which, online entries are OPEN!

Boasting an unrivalled variety of Pre 1994 motorcycle makes and models on show and on tracks, anyone exhibiting even just a slither of passion for anything moto, could not help but to be awestruck by the sheer depth and breadth of this unique event. The SIBBB is the perfect opportunity to relish for three glorious days in the kaleidoscopic mélange of people, history, machinery, sound, memorabilia, regalia, tall tales, lifelong obsessions and utmost passion.

Last year’s Bonanza saw well over 5,000 attendees’ across the three days contribute to the legendary motorcycle event that the Broadford Bike Bonanza is. The 2020 SIBBB will once again serve as an unofficial national meeting point for long lost friends and comrades from the ‘good ol days’ of motorcycling, with the theme for 2020 paying homage to all types of American made motorcycles and sidecars.

Built on the success of previous years, the 2020 Shannons Broadford Bike Bonanza is truly not an event to be missed. Very rarely will so many bikes across so many disciplines be represented from so many different eras in one fantastic location. Given there will be many activities and camping available, this fun, quirky and family friendly event truly has something for everyone.

Road Race, Enduro, Speedway, Trials, Motocross, Dirt Track disciplines are all catered for in classic and vintage non-competitive on track displays, swap meets, a star-studded gala dinner (held in Broadford township April 11), static motorcycle displays and so much more.

Shannons Insurance Business Development Manager, Belinda Douglas shared her passion and for the upcoming 2020 SIBBB.

“In our eyes, the Bonanza just gets bigger and better each year. The highlight of the event for us is always the infectious nature of people that are so involved with their hobby and love of machines. Some people that attend the SIBBB don’t own a motorcycle or have never even ridden one – they come for the atmosphere and thrill of it all, at that’s what Shannons is all about,” Douglas said.

“Because Shannons Insurance also supports numerous classic two and four wheeled events nationwide, we see some very familiar faces around track paddocks time and time again. It’s gotten to a point where some people are just like long lost friends when we do bump into them again around the country. Almost as if it’s an annual reunion! We are looking forward to catching up with everyone, having a chat about insuring their assets, be it car, bike, or home, and making new friends at Broadford this year.”

If you have petrol coursing through your veins, and if you haven’t already, book your tickets for the 2020 SIBBB and witness a diverse range of classic motorcycles on show and on track as they were intended to be!

For those lucky enough to be attending the International Island Classic at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit this weekend (January 24-26), make sure to visit the Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza trade stand, where the friendly event organisers will be on hand for a chat about all things Bonanza.



Costs: Click here for ticketing and camping costs

Early Bird specials available until 27th January 2020 – Get in quick and save!

Where: The event will take place at the State Motorcycle Complex, Broadford, Victoria.

Broadford is approximately a one hour drive from Melbourne. Click here for directions.

What time: Friday April 10th – 12th, 2020.

Gates are open from 7am Friday 10th April

Road race track from 1 – 4pm. Friday 10th only.

Rest of the tracks running Saturday and Sunday are from 9am.

Concludes 2pm Sunday 12th April

For 2020, entrants and spectators can purchase event and camping tickets by clicking here and Volunteer entries via the same system.

Click Here for a Step by Step Guide to Using Ridernet to complete your entry.

Follow Us: As always, keep up to date with all the latest news and information about the 2020 Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza at ma.org.au and Facebook page HERE.