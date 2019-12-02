2020 Phillip Island WorldSBK Wild Card Entries Now Open

Motorcycling Australia (MA) today announced Wild Card applications for the 2020 Motul FIM World Superbike Championship, Yamaha Finance Round (WorldSBK) at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit are now open.

Australian riders can nominate for two available places in both the World Superbike and World Supersport class.

Wild Card opportunities provide a great platform for Australian riders to show their race craft and capabilities to an international stage, on a home circuit.

Earlier this year at the first round of the WorldSBK, Australia was represented by 2018 Australian Superbike Champion Troy Herfoss in the Superbike class and recently crowned 2019 Australian Supersport Champion Tom Toparis in the Supersport class.

The opening round of the WSBK kicks off at Victoria’s Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit next February 27 – March 1, providing Australian riders with an amazing opportunity.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our talented Supersport and Superbike riders to kickstart their season competing against the best in the world,” Motorcycling Australia’s Road Race Events Organiser, Liz Galazkiewicz, said.

“We have plenty of talented riders in both the Supersport and Superbike classes and are keen to see them shine on the world stage.”

The application is available HERE and can be submitted by returning the completed form to Motorcycling Australia’s Road Race Events Organiser, Liz Galazkiewicz, on roadrace@ma.org.au.

To be successful, applicants must meet the Wild Card selection criteria, which can be found on the application form.

Applicants are advised that there is a substantial cost involved when applying for a FIM Wild Card.

Applications close on Sunday, December 15, 2019

Photo: tbgSport