2020 Officials Courses and Coaching Seminars

Motorcycling Australia is happy to announce new officials, stewards training and track inspector, clerk of course and coaching seminars for 2020.

The 2020 training/seminars dates are:

Saturday 21 – Sunday 22, March – L4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course Seminar, venue – MA Office, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 18 – Sunday 19, April – Track Inspector Seminar, venues – MA Office and Broadford Motorcycle Sports Complex, Vic

Saturday 23 – Sunday 24 May – L4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course Seminar, venue – Sydney NSW

Saturday 20 – Tuesday 23 June – L2 Motorcycle Sport Specific Coaching Seminar, venues – MA Office and Broadford Motorcycle Sports Complex, Vic.

Saturday 19 – Sunday 20 September – L4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course Seminar, venue – MA Office, Melbourne

Tuesday 20 – Wednesday 21 October – FIM CCR Clerk of Course and Sporting Steward Seminar – dates and venue TBC

Saturday 14 – Sunday 15 November – L4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course Seminar, venue – Brisbane QLD

For further information, application forms and/or registration please contact Peter Smith, Training and Officials Coordinator on email at development@ma.org.au or mobile