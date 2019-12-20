Friday, December 20, 2019

2020 Motocross Dates Confirmed

Motorcycling Australia and Williams Event Management have today released the 2020 Australian Motocross National Championship calendar.

The series will be conducted over six weekends with 9 rounds/3 double headers.

A number of factors have required changes to the 2020 calendar particularly around community, rider and spectator safety.

We had planned the MX Nationals Pro Am at Traralgon in February for the Australian Women’s Vets and Under 19’s. But due to the extreme dry weather conditions and high fire danger risk we have cancelled the Traralgon event and hope to reschedule it in the coming months.

There have been some major changes to the championship over the last five years, and we will see some changes again next year to fit within the current climate.

The 2020 Australian Motocross National Championship dates are:

Round 1 & 2 Horsham, Victoiria April 4/5

Round 3 Newry, Victoria May 3

Round 4 Gympie, Qld May 24

Round 5 Conondale, QLD June 28

Round 6 & 7 Maitland, NSW July 25/26

Round 8 & 9 Coolum, QLD August 22/23

The series will see several changes in order to ensure the future development and progress of the sport.

All rounds will have 2 moto format only, and other changes are being considered.

The supplementary regulation will be release in the first week of February.

Media contact: Adam Olive, Media Manager, Motorcycling Australia, Tel: 0438297514

Email: mediapr@ma.org.au www.ma.org.au