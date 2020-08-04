2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships Cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic and State Government border closures have forced the cancellation of the 2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships which were to be held in Queensland.

With Government imposed restrictions on travel, Rockhampton and District Motocross Club in consultation with Motorcycling Australia (MA) have made the tough decision to cancel the 2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX).

The Rockhampton and District Motocross Club are in discussions with MA to hold the Championship in 2021.

“With strict travel restrictions and border closures it is simply not possible to hold the national championships,” said Rockhampton and District Motocross Club Treasurer and Race Secretary, Debbie Dark.

“While we are disappointed the 2020 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships could not proceed, we are very thankful for efforts put in by our members to prepare a fantastic track and the sponsors who strongly support the event.

“We have had a very good relationship with MA and will continue discussions with them about the potential of holding the KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championships in 2021 during the September/October school holidays.”

The judgment to cancel MA National events is not taken lightly and we take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused by this required decision.