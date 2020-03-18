2020 International MotoFest and mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul – Round 3 POSTPONED

18th March 2020

Due to the ongoing developments and global health concerns in relation to COVID-19 (commonly known as Coronavirus), The Bend Motorsport Park, Motorcycling Australia (MA) and ASBK Management advise that Round 3 of the 2020 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul has been postponed.

ASBK Round 3 featured at the 2020 International MotoFest which includes FIM Asia Road Race Championship (ARRC) & Asia Talent Cup (ATC). The further restrictions to mass gathering and international travel by the Australian Government have now made it impossible for the ARRC & ATC championships to be at the event and not possible for the event to continue on the scheduled May dates.

MA CEO, Peter Doyle stated, ‘’The developments of COVID-19 have required us to make these tough decisions whilst we all adapt to the daily changing effects of this global health crisis. The International MotoFest is a truly international event with the inclusion of ARRC & ATC racing Down Under. Once the situation is better, then we look forward to welcoming teams and riders from around the world back to Australia for this brilliant event. We now focus our attention to getting back on-track when possible.”

The ASBK Management Team and The Bend Motorsport Park have been in daily communication over the last two weeks reviewing developments as they unfold. ASBK Management thank The Bend Motorsport Park for their flexibility in this postponement and assistance in seeking a new date.

Round 3 of ASBK will now be rescheduled to another date in 2020. Further updates on this event and the adjustment to the 2020 ASBK calendar will be announced as soon as possible. ASBK will work with ARRC, ATC and The Bend to find a suitable date later in year.

MA has a responsibility to ensure all MA permitted events are conducted in a safe environment for riders, teams, industry, officials, volunteers and fans. These measures are being adopted in response to an unprecedented situation and MA & ASBK are confident on the understanding of those concerned despite of the inconvenience caused.

The judgment to postpone any MA National event is not taken lightly by MA and we take this opportunity to apologies for any inconvenience caused by this required decision. We look forward to getting the ASBK Championship back on-track as soon as possible.

Please keep up to date with further announcements via –

www.asbk.com.au or www.ma.org.au or follow ASBK on social media.