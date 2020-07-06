2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships Entries Open

Entries are now open for the 2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships to be held at Bangor, Southern Flinders Ranges, South Australia, on September 26 and 27, 2020.

Supplementary regulations are available HERE

The Championships will be run by the Keyneton Motorcycle Club and held at Mungeree Homestead, “Hogan Family Property”, Survey Road, Bangor, Southern Flinders Ranges, South Australia.

Riders can complete their entries via Ridernet.

• Visit http://bit.ly/Ridernet-Member-Login

• Sign In using your Ridernet ID and Password

• Once logged in, choose Events – Available Events

• Select Event Type: National

• Choose 2020 Australian Trial Championships – Get a One Event Licence

• Complete Payment – a receipt will then be emailed to you

If you have never had a Ridernet ID:

• Visit http://bit.ly/Ridernet-Member-Login

• Under Become a Member – Click Purchase a Licence

• Choose One Event Competition Licence

• Create an MA Profile by clicking Register

• Enter your details

• Select Event Type: National

• Choose 2020 Australian Trial Championships – Get a One Event Licence

• Complete Payment – a receipt will then be emailed to you

The 2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships will offer competition in all classes.

Also returning in 2020 is the Mini Trial, a support class on a shortened course of 10 sections.

With 3 laps each day – for all riders aged 4 to 9-years-old on mini wheeled bikes.

Championship Classes include:

There will be 3 Team Championships held as part of the 2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships including:

2020 State Team Championship

2020 Trade Team Championship

2020 Club Team Championship

Camping is available to competitors and officials at the venue from 8am Thursday 24th to Monday 28th September.

Please contact Tyler Hogan on 0429 665 240. Showers available with a gold coin donation.

COVID-19 requirements and restrictions will be in place, please refer to supplementary regulations for further information.