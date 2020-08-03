2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships Cancelled

Due to COVID-19 and border restrictions the 2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships which were to be held at Mungeree Bangor, Southern Flinders Ranges, South Australia, on September 26 and 27, 2020 has been cancelled.

With the recent spike in cases in Victoria and NSW, and border closures in most states, organisers of the event have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 GASGAS Australian Trial Championships.

Significant work had been undertaken by the Keyneton Motorcycle Club, Team Hogan and Trials South Australia on the Mungeree Homestead, “Hogan Family Property”, to ensure the success of the championships.

The Keyneton Motorcycle Club will however run a two-day event on the same weekend – the ‘Woolshed Trial’. For further event information please contact Andrew at projects@motorcyclingsa.org.au

Motorcycling Australia would like to thank the Keyneton Motorcycle Club and Team Hogan for their significant work in preparing for the championships.

