2020 Australian Trial Championships Ready To Fire

Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce the 2020 Australian Trial Championships will be run September 26 and 27, at Mungeree Homestead, Bangor, Southern Flinders Ranges, South Australia.

Rescheduled from earlier in the year due to COVID-19, the 2020 championships will now be hosted by Team Hogan (land owners) and the Keyneton MCC who are 6 time runners of the championships, along with Trials SA.

The 2020 Australian Trial Championships will offer competition in all classes and provide on-site camping for the weekend.

Also returning in 2020 is the Mini Trial, a support class on a shortened course of 10 sections, with 3 laps each day – for all riders aged 4 to 9-years-old on mini wheeled bikes.

Entries are expected to open in July, to give everyone around the country as much time as possible to plan their trip, dependent on travel restrictions.