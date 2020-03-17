PRESS RELEASE

2020 AUSTRALIAN SIDECAR TITLE SPEEDWAY POSTPONED

The 2020 Australian Sidecar Speedway Championship has been postponed by Mildura Motor Cycle Club Inc. in consultation with Motorcycling Australia (MA), due to the impact of COVID – 19 virus throughout Australia.

The Club committee met on Monday evening, 16th March and made the unanimous decision to postpone the event at their Olympic Park Stadium with a new date yet to be confirmed.

The Club is mindful that there will be some unfortunate inconveniences to riders and patrons alike, however, is strong in their resolve, to conduct the event at a much more opportune time than at the end of March, which was originally scheduled.

Finite details will be given in the near future, once a new date can be confirmed in consultation with MA.

17th March 2020.

Hannah Holmes

Secretary